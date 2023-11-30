Getting Answers
Attorney answers burning questions surrounding Caddo sheriff’s race

THE RECOUNT: Why have so many judges recused themselves?
By Domonique Benn and Steven Maxwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo sheriff’s race heads to court on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Hanging in the balance is Sheriff-Elect Henry Whitehorn’s one-vote victory over Attorney John Nickelson. After a recount still verified Whitehorn the winner by one vote on Monday, Nov. 27, Nickelson filed a lawsuit asking the Caddo District Court to declare a victor or order a new runoff election.

Attorney Royal Alexander spoke with KSLA News 12 to answer some of the questions revolving around this race.

TOPICS DISCUSSED

  • Why have so many judges recused themselves from this case?
  • Should absentee votes cast by people who died before election day count?
  • Why was a machine recount done when Creighton Light, Republican designee who sits on the Caddo Board of Election Supervisors, stated that Nickelson requested a hand recount of the ballots in a timely manner?
  • Nickelson’s lawsuit focuses on “flaps,” or the signature paper on an absentee ballot. He says his team found flaps that didn’t have signatures, but were accepted. Can this be confirmed and what will this mean in court?

Court begins at 9:30 a.m.

WATCH THE INTERVIEWS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

