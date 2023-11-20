‘Every vote counts’: Sheriff-Elect Henry Whitehorn speaks on election, future goals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn visited KSLA News 12 on Monday, Nov. 20 to discuss Saturday’s election and the expected recount.

Whitehorn won the sheriff’s race against opponent, John Nickelson, by just one vote on Nov. 18.

“I’m feeling grateful actually, just grateful for all the folks that did get out and vote. We had a 28 percent turnout, but I’m grateful I came out victorious with one vote. It’s like we tell people all the time: every vote counts. I’m thankful that the results are what they are, and I believe they will stay as they are,” said Whitehorn.

Nickelson is expected to request a recount this week. The deadline for that request is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, with the recount then taking place on Monday, Nov. 27. Whitehorn says he’s not concerned about the outcome of the recount.

“I’m trusting God that everything was done proper and if anything I believe the vote would probably go up in my favor. At least I’m hoping that’s the case.”

Whitehorn says he believes there will be a smooth transition of power after the election is certified. His first priorities will include assessing what Shreveport needs, what resources are available to the community, violent crime and jail overcrowding.

“I’m looking forward to working with the current administration and as we move forward with the other law enforcement partners in this area such as the Shreveport Police Department, the federal agencies, state police, the district attorney’s office and the courts to make sure we’ve got a handle on what we need to do.”

