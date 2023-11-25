Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn, who was elected sheriff by 1 vote

In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won by one vote, according to complete but unofficial election results Nov. 18, 2023. Nickelson, who has requested a recount, now wants another runoff election.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Henry Whitehorn defeated John Nickelson by just one vote in the Caddo sheriff runoff election Nov. 18. But at least seven votes might be invalid, according to a letter Nickelson sent to Whitehorn on Friday (Nov. 24).

Counted among the 43,241 votes tallied Nov. 18 are the votes of at least five people who were dead on Election Day, Nickelson’s missive claims. And at least two people voted twice.

So Nickelson, in the letter he shared about noon Saturday (Nov. 25) on his campaign’s Facebook page, invites Whitehorn to join him in asking Caddo District Court to call for another runoff election. “Given the many election irregularities documented in the Clerk of Court’s records, any certification of the current results cannot withstand judicial — or public — scrutiny,” the post reads.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to Whitehorn and Nickelson for comment on the request and is awaiting their response.

Below are Nickelson’s letter along with his previous request for a recount, which is scheduled for Monday (Nov. 27):

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City man fatally shot on Thanksgiving at Super 1
Domestic on Thanksgiving ends with man shot
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
Fire engine generic
2 early morning fires injure 2 firefighters
Man from Atlanta, Texas competing in Netflix’s Squid Games: The Challenge

Latest News

Sources confirm 2 residents voted more than once in Caddo Parish election
At least 2 people voted twice in the Caddo Parish election
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Here’s how the Caddo sheriff recount process will go down
Out of the more than 43,000 votes cast for Caddo sheriff, only around 7,000 mail-in ballots...
Caddo Parish sheriff race recount set for Monday, Nov. 27