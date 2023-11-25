Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn, who was elected sheriff by 1 vote

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Henry Whitehorn defeated John Nickelson by just one vote in the Caddo sheriff runoff election Nov. 18. But at least seven votes might be invalid, according to a letter Nickelson sent to Whitehorn on Friday (Nov. 24).

Counted among the 43,241 votes tallied Nov. 18 are the votes of at least five people who were dead on Election Day, Nickelson’s missive claims. And at least two people voted twice.

So Nickelson, in the letter he shared about noon Saturday (Nov. 25) on his campaign’s Facebook page, invites Whitehorn to join him in asking Caddo District Court to call for another runoff election. “Given the many election irregularities documented in the Clerk of Court’s records, any certification of the current results cannot withstand judicial — or public — scrutiny,” the post reads.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to Whitehorn and Nickelson for comment on the request and is awaiting their response.

Below are Nickelson’s letter along with his previous request for a recount, which is scheduled for Monday (Nov. 27):

