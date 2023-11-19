RECOUNT SET: By 1 vote, Whitehorn appears to be Caddo’s new sheriff

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Caddo voters appear to have narrowly elected Democrat Henry Whitehorn as their first new sheriff in 24 years Saturday (Nov. 18), according to complete but unofficial election results.

Whitehorn and Nickelson finished in a virtual tie. The two Shreveport residents were separated by only 1 vote, meaning a recount will be held on the Monday after Thanksgiving, according to the Caddo clerk of court’s office.

The two advanced to the runoff by leading a pack of six candidates in last month’s election, when Nickelson finished as the frontrunner with 45% of the vote and Whitehorn garnered 35%. Only 4,664 votes separated the two then.

As it stands, Whitehorn will succeed Caddo Sheriff Stephen W. “Steve” Prator, who decided against again running for re-election. His sixth term will expire June 30, 2024. Prator endorsed Nickelson in the runoff.

Nickelson previously served on Shreveport City Council. According to his website, he says he will continue to address public safety concerns and hold criminals accountable.

Whitehorn previously served as chief administrative officer and police chief for the City of Shreveport and as U.S. marshal for the Western District of Louisiana. According to his website, his focus is on addressing crime, initiating youth programs and jobs.

Almost 154,000 voters were eligible to cast ballots in the 39th Senatorial District runoff. Following is the breakdown:

Party

Democratic 70,699 45.9%

Republican 43,167 28.0%

Other 40,124 26.1%

Race

White 74,174 48.2%

Black 72,457 47.1%

Other 7,359 4.8%

Gender

Male 65,509 42.5%

Female 88,424 57.4%

Unknown 57 0.1%

