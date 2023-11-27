Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Holiday Giveaway

Recount for Caddo sheriff’s race underway

Out of the more than 43,000 votes cast for Caddo sheriff, only around 7,000 mail-in ballots will be rescanned.
By Steven Maxwell and Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The recount for the Caddo Parish sheriff’s race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

John Nickelson filed for the recount on Tuesday, Nov. 21, after losing by one vote to Henry Whitehorn in the Nov. 18 runoff election.

Board of Election supervisors will meet in a room in the basement of the Caddo Parish Courthouse Monday to recount the votes from the race. Out of the more than 43,000 votes cast for Caddo sheriff, only around 7,000 mail-in ballots will be rescanned.

[RELATED: Here’s how the Caddo sheriff recount process will go down]

”Any ballots that the machine feels that it cannot read, then we will look at it by hand, adjudicate it, and make a decision on what the intent of the voter was,” Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence said.

Five people from the Caddo Board of Election Supervisors will make that decision. This includes Spence, governor’s appointee Brenda Traylor, Democratic Party appointee Ralph Johnson, Republican Party appointee Creighton Light and Registrar Dale L. Sibley.

Spence says the ballots have been under lock and key at the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Office since Saturday night when they were first counted.

After the recount, a candidate can file a petition to recall the election. If that happens, a civil judge will be appointed to the case. If there happens to be a tie after the recount, there will be another election held on Dec. 10.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
(Source: Gray TV file photo illustration)
Woman killed, 2 hurt in McCurtain County wreck
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
The Nov. 16 flight from Houston to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in Dallas to...
GRAPHIC: Passenger’s meltdown on Frontier flight forces emergency landing: ‘She’s possessed’

Latest News

In the runoff for Caddo sheriff were Henry Whitehorn (left) and John Nickelson. Whitehorn won...
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn; Whitehorn responds
Whitehorn responds to Nickelson's request to seek a new Caddo sheriff runoff election
Nickelson wants another runoff against Whitehorn, who was elected Caddo sheriff by 1 vote
Sources confirm 2 residents voted more than once in Caddo Parish election