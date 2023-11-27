Recount for Caddo sheriff’s race underway

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The recount for the Caddo Parish sheriff’s race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

John Nickelson filed for the recount on Tuesday, Nov. 21, after losing by one vote to Henry Whitehorn in the Nov. 18 runoff election.

Board of Election supervisors will meet in a room in the basement of the Caddo Parish Courthouse Monday to recount the votes from the race. Out of the more than 43,000 votes cast for Caddo sheriff, only around 7,000 mail-in ballots will be rescanned.

”Any ballots that the machine feels that it cannot read, then we will look at it by hand, adjudicate it, and make a decision on what the intent of the voter was,” Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence said.

Five people from the Caddo Board of Election Supervisors will make that decision. This includes Spence, governor’s appointee Brenda Traylor, Democratic Party appointee Ralph Johnson, Republican Party appointee Creighton Light and Registrar Dale L. Sibley.

Spence says the ballots have been under lock and key at the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Office since Saturday night when they were first counted.

After the recount, a candidate can file a petition to recall the election. If that happens, a civil judge will be appointed to the case. If there happens to be a tie after the recount, there will be another election held on Dec. 10.

