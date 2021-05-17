Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Closed Captioning or Audio Description Questions or Complaints

If you have an immediate concern or general question about Closed Captioning or Audio Description:

Call: 318-222-1212 Fax: 318-677-6702 TTY: 318-677-5563 Email: closedcaptioning@ksla.com

If a you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning or Audio Description:

Formal complaints must be submitted in writing either to the FCC or directly to KSLA. This can be done by U.S. Mail, email or fax.

Billy Kalenda, Chief Engineer - KSLA 1812 Fairfield Avenue Shreveport, LA 71101

Phone: 318-222-1212 Fax: 318-677-6702 Email: bkalenda@ksla.com