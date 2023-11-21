Here’s how the Caddo sheriff recount process will go down

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The recount in the Caddo Parish sheriff race is official.

John Nickelson filed for a recount in the race Tuesday, Nov. 21 after losing to Henry Whitehorn in the runoff election Saturday night (Nov. 18) by one vote. More than 43,000 votes were cast in the race. The recount is set for Monday, Nov. 27.

Board of Election supervisors will meet in a room in the basement of the Caddo Parish Courthouse Monday to recount the votes from the race. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says it has been nonstop busy at his office since Saturday night after Whitehorn defeated Nickelson by one vote. Since then, Spence has been preparing for the recount.

”All of the mail-in ballots on paper will be rescanned,” Spence said.

Out of the more than 43,000 votes cast for Caddo sheriff, only around 7,000 mail-in ballots will be rescanned.

”Any ballots that the machine feels that it cannot read, then we will look at it by hand, adjudicate it, and make a decision on what the intent of the voter was,” Spence said.

Five people will be on-hand to make that decision. They’re part of the Caddo Board of Election Supervisors; they include Spence, the registrar of voters, an appointee from the governor’s office, and an appointee from both the Democrat and Republican parties.

”If the ballot is not read by the machine, generally it’s either big Xs and the machine didn’t read a big X. So if they put a big X for Bugs Bunny, then we know Bugs Bunny is who they intended to vote for, they just didn’t circle it, they put an X. It sounds difficult, but it’s usually clear cut who the intended voter was,” Spence said.

But what happens if board members disagree?

”We have never had the problem, never. If the vote was determined it was unreadable, that’s the one we throw out,” Spence answered.

Spence says the ballots have been under lock and key at the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Office since Saturday night when they were first counted.

After the recount, a candidate can file a petition to recall the election. If that happens, a civil judge will be appointed to the case. The recount is set for Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. at the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. If there happens to be a tie after the recount, there will be another election held Dec. 10.

