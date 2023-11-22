Getting Answers
Sources confirm some citizens voted more than once in Caddo Parish election

By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Sources told KSLA on Nov. 22 that at least two people voted twice in this month’s Caddo Parish election.

This revelation could lead to several races losing some votes depending on how those people voted. At this time, it is not clear if this will impact the recount for the Caddo sheriff’s race.

Our source also disclosed that concerned voters called the Clerk of Court’s office concerned that they had voted twice. They tell us they believe the voters did not do it intentionally.

