1 woman dead after wreck in Bienville Parish; car seat saves infant

By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash that occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 371, just south of Pietsch Road.

Investigation shows Amber Holman, 34, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord without wearing a seatbelt. For reasons still under investigation, Holman left the road and hit a tree.

She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she later died. An infant passenger was properly restrained in a car seat and was not injured in the wreck. The infant was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials say they don’t believe impairment is a factor in the crash, however, routine labs will be analyzed.

