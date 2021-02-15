Traffic alerts and road conditions around East Texas

EAST Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a quick look at traffic conditions before heading out this morning.
Sunday, Feb. 14, 5:09 p.m.
- From the Lufkin Police Department: The bridges and overpasses (Frank Avenue and Whitehouse Drive specifically) are beginning to ice over. We are currently working accidents on both overpasses. No major injuries reported. Please use extreme caution while driving and if at all possible, STAY HOME!!
Sunday, Feb. 14, 1:45 p.m.
Several major roadways in Tyler are covered in ice making travel difficult.
- South Broadway from Cumberland to Heritage has several vehicles stalled, unable to climb the hill due to ice.
- South Broadway, between Houston and 5th, Shiloh Rd, Gentry, and several areas round Loop 323. TxDOT has been notified, however, we have no estimated time for when the areas will be sanded. Please avoid driving on these roadways or traveling at all if necessary.
Sunday, Feb. 14, 11:21 a.m.
- According to a press release from DPS, troopers are responding to multiple crashes involving truck tractors towing semi-trailers that are blocking both east and westbound on IH-20 in the area of the 557 to the 559-mile marker. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
- I-20 closed -US 69 to FM 14 - both directions due to icy conditions. Several trucks are stranded. Please stay off the roads. Bridges and elevated structures are iced over and hazardous for travel. Crews are treating what they can but for your safety stay home.
Winter Driving Tips
- If you must drive, check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.
- Ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
- Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Reduce your speed! Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze.
- If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.
- If stranded, call 911 to alert emergency services. Remain in your vehicle.