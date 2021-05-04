Residents want resolutions for poor street conditions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since 2018, dodging potholes, bumps and cracks in the road has been a daily frustrating part of Violet Maxie’s routine.
Maxie and her neighbors say they are tired of it and they’re worried about damage to their vehicles.
“If you had to drive this road everyday, you wouldn’t like it either,” Maxie said over the phone.
Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller said zoning is the main contributor to these road issues. A trucking company hauls tons of weight through Tulane Avenue every single day, causing the roads to crack under its pressure.
“It’s zoned as an industrial area,” she explained.
She said the cracked roads will continue to be an issue unless the city can find money its budget to change the zoning and get it repaired.
