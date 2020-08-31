Ingleside residents voice their concerns regarding street damages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood are fed up with big 18-wheeler and cement trucks driving on their streets.
Henry Hunter lives on Tulane Avenue. He says he is tired of dodging cracks in the street and adds that road conditions have gotten worse.
“Starting at two o′clock in the morning, 18-wheeler’s come back and forth and you constantly hear beep, beep, that’s 2′clock in the morning,” Hunter said. “And I don’t think that is fair as taxpayers we shouldn’t have to deal with that.”
Hunter’s neighbor Terry Ward says her two-and-a-half-year-old new car had nothing wrong with it until she drove up and down Tulane Avenue. Ward says two tires of her tires were damaged because of the bad road conditions.
Ward says she has reached out to city officials since 2018 — but hasn’t heard anything back.
“The last two and half years I haven’t really been able to go anywhere”, Ward said. “I don’t think that’s right. I’m a taxpayer, just like everybody, and I shouldn’t have to live like this with all these holes in this street.”
Bernice Martin has lived on Tulane Avenue since 1964, and she says she’s afraid to drive up and down her street fearing her car will suffer damage.
“It is frustrating when you can’t back out of your own driveway without your car dragging it is frustrating and i’m scared to ruin my own little car”
