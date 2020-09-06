Gas prices lower this Labor Day in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Drivers in Louisiana are paying just under $2 a gallon to fill up this Labor Day holiday, according to AAA.
“Gas prices are great right now,” Haggar Caldwell said.
“I’m not really upset about it because I remember when it was a lot more expensive to get gas. I also remember when it was a lot less to get gas. It’s not so bad right now.”
Caldwell, who works in Shreveport, said she is looking forward to enjoying this Labor Day weekend with family members and friends.
"I'm off this Labor Day. So I'm planning to just chill out with family, friends, try to BBQ and cook throw down for Labor Day, finally got an off day.