Chemical spill sickens 1 person, leads to traffic detour

Motorists were diverted on Mall Drive between Summerhill Road and Stateline Avenue

Some type of chemical spill in Texarkana, Texas, sickened one person and led to traffic being diverted on Mall Drive between Summerhill Road and Stateline Avenue the afternoon of April 30. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | April 30, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:42 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital after some type of chemical spill in Texarkana, Texas.

The incident Thursday afternoon also created headaches for motorists.

Traffic was being diverted on Mall Drive between Summerhill Road and Stateline Avenue.

Authorities say a truck spilled some type of chemical in the area and they were not yet sure what it is.

A person who was following the truck felt ill and nauseated and went to a hospital as a precaution.

Meantime, fire crews wet down the spill.

And personnel from the Fire Department and Texas Department of Transportation worked to clean it up.

