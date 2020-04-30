Chemical spill sickens 1 person, leads to traffic detour

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital after some type of chemical spill in Texarkana, Texas.
The incident Thursday afternoon also created headaches for motorists.
Traffic was being diverted on Mall Drive between Summerhill Road and Stateline Avenue.
Authorities say a truck spilled some type of chemical in the area and they were not yet sure what it is.
A person who was following the truck felt ill and nauseated and went to a hospital as a precaution.
Meantime, fire crews wet down the spill.
And personnel from the Fire Department and Texas Department of Transportation worked to clean it up.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.