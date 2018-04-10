Funeral held for BAFB Airman killed in Guam

MONTGOMERY, TEXAS (KSLA) - The funeral for the Barksdale Airman slain in Guam was held this morning.

The funeral Airman First Class Bradley Hale was held at the San Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Texas.

Graveside services will be held at the Houston National Cemetary at 1:45 p.m.

Airman First Class Bradley G. Hale was found unresponsive in his temporary quarters on the early morning of March, 27.

The Guam Daily Post reports that Hale's autopsy showed that his neck was slashed multiple times.

The airman who has been taken into custody in connection with Hale's death is being held in pretrial confinement on suspicion of Article 118 (murder or manslaughter, says Linda J. Card, spokeswoman for the HQ Air Force Office of Special Investigations.)

