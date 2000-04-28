Five people are in police custody after barricading themselves inside a north Shreveport home.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration at Shreveport Regional Airport will provide travelers with tips and advice on Tuesday, March 28th.
Closing arguments in the Derrick Stafford murder trial in Marksville have ended and the jury is now deliberating the case. Both sides rested their cases Friday.
Here's a list of current boil advisories in the ArkLaTex. It is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by the local water systems or city/town officials.
The names of the drivers involved in a deadly crash between an ArkLaTex high school bus, an 18-wheeler and another car have now been released.
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of Baton Rouge on behalf of at least seven Baton Rouge residents.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
A crash on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish has cause traffic delays for drivers.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.
The teenager credited the training he received in police program for teenagers for knowing what to do to save his friend's life.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Several videos posted to Facebook show Murphy, a Goldendoodle, enjoying his medical cone as a convenient holster for pasta and popcorn.
Shreveport police crash investigators are trying to identify a driver who they believe committed a hit-and-run wreck at a gas station last month.
Three men are facing charges for allegedly stealing plants and other landscape supplies from a store in Caddo Parish.
What is a 'Severe Weather Alert Day'? It's our way of letting you know that the weather is about to take a turn for the worse and the KSLA Stormtracker 12 Weather Team will provide you the necessary forecast information so you can be prepared.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
A woman is reportedly doing OK after she jumped out of the trunk of a car at a Birmingham gas station after she was kidnapped.
The teenager credited the training he received in police program for teenagers for knowing what to do to save his friend's life.
Several videos posted to Facebook show Murphy, a Goldendoodle, enjoying his medical cone as a convenient holster for pasta and popcorn.
An alert employee was able to talk the woman out of spending $4,000.
Surveillance video showed two men scooping up six husky pups and then taking off.
Closing arguments in the Derrick Stafford murder trial in Marksville have ended and the jury is now deliberating the case. Both sides rested their cases Friday.
Five people are in police custody after barricading themselves inside a north Shreveport home.
Lake Charles voters will decide who will be Lake Charles' next mayor when they head to the polls Saturday, March 25 - or at least whom of the eight candidates will be in a runoff. The eight candidates will be looking to replace Lake Charles' mayor for 17 years, Randy Roach. Roach has been mayor since 2000, but did not run for re-election.
The city of Gonzales has announced it is canceling its Music in the Park concert series this spring. City leaders said the August flood interfered with their plans, but they are working on a possible fall series.
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of Baton Rouge on behalf of at least seven Baton Rouge residents.
Monday morning, the supermoon was the closest full moon to Earth since 1948, and another like it won't occur until 2034. Check out these supermoon photos from around the world.
Do you feel lucky? Well, do ya? Take a look at the odds of these good and bad things happening to you - like winning the Powerball; a woman in Michigan won the $310 million jackpot.
