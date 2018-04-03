Air Force releases new details about death of Barksdale AFB airman at Guam

Airman First Class Bradley G. Hale, 20, was an electronic warfare journeyman assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (Source: Barksdale Air Force Base)

ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM (KSLA) - The Air Force has released new details about the person taken into custody in connection with the death of an airman on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

"An Air Force subject is in custody at Andersen Air Force Base," says Linda J. Card, spokeswoman for the HQ Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

"The unnamed suspect was taken into custody after a knife was found at the scene."

Airman First Class Bradley G. Hale was found unresponsive in his temporary quarters.

The 20-year-old's death has been ruled a homicide, The Guam Daily Post reports.

The newspaper quotes Dr. Aurelio Espinola, Guam's chief medical examiner, as saying an autopsy reveals that Hale's neck was slashed multiple times.

The airman who has been taken into custody in connection with Hale's death is being held in pretrial confinement on suspicion of Article 118 (murder or manslaughter, Card said.

No charge has been filed.

The Guam Daily Post's report goes on to say that Espinola did not conduct the autopsy but said he received the autopsy report that determined Hale's neck had been cut three times.

An Air Force forensic pathologist flew in last week from Japan to conduct the autopsy, the newspaper reports.

Hale was an electronic warfare journeyman assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

He entered the Air Force on March 8, 2016.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.