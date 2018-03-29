Barksdale AFB airman found unresponsive at Guam base dies

ANDERSEN, AFB, GUAM (KSLA) - An active duty Airman that died early Tuesday morning at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam has been identified.

Airman First Class Bradley G. Hale, 20, was deployed from Barksdale AFB. He was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at approximately 3 a.m. March 27, according to a news release from Andersen AFB.

The news release does not say how Hale died but says that someone is in custody and his cause of death is currently under investigation.

“Our focus is on supporting the families, the affected unit, and our community,” said Brig. Gen. Douglas A. Cox, 36th Wing commander, in a news release. “This is a very difficult loss. Professional support services are assisting those affected by this tragedy and our prayers and thoughts remain with them.”

