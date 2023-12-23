Family of man imprisoned in China hopeful for his return following conversation with House Speaker Mike Johnson

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - This Christmas, a Haughton family will have an empty chair at the dinner table.

Nelson and Cynthia Wells are desperately trying to get their son out of a Chinese prison. Since KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn spoke to the family earlier this year, they now see a glimmer of hope with U.S. Congressional lawmakers taking notice.

Nelson Wells Jr. has been imprisoned in China for nearly 10 years, and now, his Bossier family says they've suffered in silence too long.

Nelson Wells Jr. has spent 10 Christmases now in a Chinese prison. Monday will be just another day for him.

“Christmas is the most painful. Families can’t talk. I watched many foreign men cry,” said Peter Humphrey, a British journalist who spent two years locked up in a Chinese prison.

He knows the pain, both physically and mentally.

“Rice... and you’re lucky to get a sliver of meat,” said Humphrey, describing conditions at Chinese prisons.

During a KSLA exclusive interview with Speaker Mike Johnson just days after he received the speaker nomination, KSLA asked if he knew about Nelson Wells.

Since KSLA’s first interview in May with Wells’ parents, they’ve met with representatives from Johnson’s office, Senator Bill Cassidy’s office, and Senator John Kennedy’s office.

“Mike Johnson was the only one that called and explained everything, what he can and cannot do,” said Nelson Wells Sr.

Humphrey says it’s time the state department and president start saying Nelson’s name when they talk about Americans being detained abroad.

“Wells’ family has been begging politicians and the state department to raise this, to escalate this to the highest level,” Humphrey said.

The Wells family wants U.S. lawmakers to push for China’s 2018 law regarding prison transfers based on medical grounds to be enforced. Nelson’s health has deteriorated since he’s been imprisoned, his family says.

“Mike Johnson took concern and he said, ‘I will do this, look into it and see any loopholes,’” said Nelson Wells Sr.

“Above all, Johnson has been quite helpful. That is what makes me think we are getting closer,” Humphrey said.

In the meantime, the Wells family is relying on faith to get them through another holiday without their son.

