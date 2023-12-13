Attorney provides insight on ruling in Nickelson vs. Whitehorn
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Attorney Royal Alexander joined KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to provide insight on the Nickelson vs. Whitehorn ruling.
The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal released their decision Tuesday, upholding the ruling that calls for a new election for the Caddo sheriff’s race.
TOPICS DISCUSSED
- Function of the 2nd Court of Appeal
- Whitehorn & Nickelson’s testimonies
- The court’s verdict
- Elevating the case to the Louisiana Supreme Court
