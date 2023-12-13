Getting Answers
Attorney provides insight on ruling in Nickelson vs. Whitehorn
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Attorney Royal Alexander joined KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to provide insight on the Nickelson vs. Whitehorn ruling.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal released their decision Tuesday, upholding the ruling that calls for a new election for the Caddo sheriff’s race.

TOPICS DISCUSSED

  • Function of the 2nd Court of Appeal
  • Whitehorn & Nickelson’s testimonies
  • The court’s verdict
  • Elevating the case to the Louisiana Supreme Court

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

