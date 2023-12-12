Panel of judges reaches decision on Whitehorn’s appeal in contentious Caddo sheriff race

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 12, a panel of fives judges with the Second Circuit Court of Appeal released its decision in the highly followed race for the next sheriff of Caddo Parish.

The judges released the decision at around 12 p.m., upholding the ruling made by the Caddo District Court that calls for a new election. The vote came out 3-2, with the majority upholding the lower court’s ruling.

The case is now expected to elevate to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

READ THE RULING>>>

[RELATED: Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision]

A panel of five judges heard Caddo Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn’s appeal and candidate John Nickelson’s rebuttal Monday, Dec. 11.

Nickelson filed the lawsuit after losing by one vote in the Nov. 18 runoff election, claiming there were voting irregularities.

Whitehorn’s counsel said that Nickelson, by law, should’ve filed complaints about absentee ballots four days before the election, and that there’s no way to know if the contested ballots were marked for the sheriff’s race. Nickelson’s counsel said that’s unrealistic with more than 7,700 absentee ballots cast. Nickelson’s lawyers also argue that two people voting twice is enough to overturn an election with a one-vote margin.

The case was heard by a panel of five judges: Stone, Cox, Robinson, Hunter and Marcotte.

”It’s absolutely essential that we have another election so that the will of the voters is respected, and that they have the opportunity to select the next sheriff of Caddo Parish. As we heard in the courtroom again today, we know that two people voted twice and that the margin of victory in this case was just one,” Nickelson said Monday morning while leaving court.

”I am very pleased with the proceedings. I could tell that the judges were paying attention. They asked some tough questions. I believe my attorneys were prepared for those questions, and I am just pleased with the way the proceedings took place. We just got to wait and see what the outcome is now,” Whitehorn said about Monday morning’s proceedings.

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich made a ruling Tuesday (Dec. 5) in the election lawsuit filed by Nickelson that a new runoff election shall be conducted. Whitehorn’s team appealed that decision the same day.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.