Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Whitehorn’s appeal to be heard by panel of 5 judges

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Second Circuit Court of Appeal is set to hear Caddo Sheriff-Elect Henry Whitehorn’s appeal on Monday, Dec. 11.

[RELATED: Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision]

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich made a ruling on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the election lawsuit filed by Caddo Parish sheriff candidate John Nickelson, that a new runoff election shall be conducted. Whitehorn’s team appealed that decision Tuesday afternoon.

The case will be heard by a panel of five judges: Stone, Cox, Robinson, Hunter and Marcotte.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl on...
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
BCFD extinguishes flames at Bossier hotel.
Bossier firefighters combat flames at Extended Stay Suites

Latest News

Judge orders new election in Caddo sheriff's race
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1)
WATCH: East Texas Rep. Moran questions Harvard president on antisemitism response, policies
Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case