Whitehorn’s appeal to be heard by panel of 5 judges
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Second Circuit Court of Appeal is set to hear Caddo Sheriff-Elect Henry Whitehorn’s appeal on Monday, Dec. 11.
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich made a ruling on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the election lawsuit filed by Caddo Parish sheriff candidate John Nickelson, that a new runoff election shall be conducted. Whitehorn’s team appealed that decision Tuesday afternoon.
The case will be heard by a panel of five judges: Stone, Cox, Robinson, Hunter and Marcotte.
