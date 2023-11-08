INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn discusses solutions to violent crime, engaging the community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting is happening now for the Nov. 18 runoff election, and one of the biggest races on the ballot is for Caddo Parish sheriff.
Democrat Henry Whitehorn is facing off against Republican John Nickelson. Whitehorn has served as Shreveport chief of police, chief administrative officer and U.S. marshal for the Western District. Nickelson has practiced law for 20 years and previously served on Shreveport City Council.
One of the men will replace Sheriff Steve Prator, who has held the office for over 20 years. Whitehorn sat down with KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 8 to discuss his plans for the city.
TOPICS DISCUSSED
- Addressing violent crime
- Community engagement
- Utilizing past experience
- Plans for the position
- Duties of sheriff
- Stop-and-frisk tactic
