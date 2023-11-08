INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn discusses solutions to violent crime, engaging the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting is happening now for the Nov. 18 runoff election, and one of the biggest races on the ballot is for Caddo Parish sheriff.

Democrat Henry Whitehorn is facing off against Republican John Nickelson. Whitehorn has served as Shreveport chief of police, chief administrative officer and U.S. marshal for the Western District. Nickelson has practiced law for 20 years and previously served on Shreveport City Council.

[RELATED: Caddo sheriff candidate John Nickelson discusses use of stop-and-frisk, experience for the job]

One of the men will replace Sheriff Steve Prator, who has held the office for over 20 years. Whitehorn sat down with KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 8 to discuss his plans for the city.

TOPICS DISCUSSED

Addressing violent crime

Community engagement

Utilizing past experience

Plans for the position

Duties of sheriff

Stop-and-frisk tactic

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.