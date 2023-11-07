Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate John Nickelson discusses use of stop-and-frisk, experience for the job

INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate John Nickelson
INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate John Nickelson
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting is happening now for the Nov. 18 runoff election, and one of the biggest races on the ballot is for Caddo Parish sheriff.

Republican John Nickelson is facing off against Democrat Henry Whitehorn. Whitehorn has served as Shreveport chief of police, chief administrative officer and U.S. marshal for the Western District. Nickelson has practiced law for 20 years and previously served on Shreveport City Council.

One of the men will replace Sheriff Steve Prator who has held the office for over 20 years.

Nickelson sat down with KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to discuss his plans for the city.

TOPICS DISCUSSED

  • Nickelson’s experience
  • Duties of sheriff
  • Relatability to law enforcement
  • Plans for the position
  • Addressing violent crime
  • Stop-and-frisk tactic

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
3 people shot, killing 2, on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark.
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man lying on ground
Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Nov. 5, 2023, in...
Man killed by police after foot chase during traffic stop in Shreveport; LSP investigating
Two Arkansas state troopers stand guard outside a house in the 4800 block of Parkland in...
Off-duty male TAPD officer, woman shot in Texarkana; ASP investigating
Carl Layton, DOB: 10/12/1990
Man arrested for allegedly robbing victim at knifepoint

Latest News

Texas state park advocate explains how Proposition 14 would protect natural resources
Early voting starts in Mecklenburg County on Oct. 19 at the Hal Marshall Annex.
Nov. Runoff Election: Voters decide on 4 constitutional amendments
Scalise refuses to say 2020 presidential election was legitimate
Slagle endorses Jenkins for State Senate District 39