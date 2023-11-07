INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate John Nickelson discusses use of stop-and-frisk, experience for the job

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting is happening now for the Nov. 18 runoff election, and one of the biggest races on the ballot is for Caddo Parish sheriff.

Republican John Nickelson is facing off against Democrat Henry Whitehorn. Whitehorn has served as Shreveport chief of police, chief administrative officer and U.S. marshal for the Western District. Nickelson has practiced law for 20 years and previously served on Shreveport City Council.

One of the men will replace Sheriff Steve Prator who has held the office for over 20 years.

Nickelson sat down with KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to discuss his plans for the city.

TOPICS DISCUSSED

Nickelson’s experience

Duties of sheriff

Relatability to law enforcement

Plans for the position

Addressing violent crime

Stop-and-frisk tactic

