Activist responds to cease-and-desist letter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) —“What I want individuals to know is that when you’re advocating and you’re standing on the square of truth, there’s nothing to be afraid about,” said Craig Lee, of Political Advocates for Independent Democracy

The activist also said a cease-and-desist order is laughable because he has not commented on anything that was not on public record.

“What attorney (Allison) Jones attempted to do is to try to separate city Councilman Gary Brooks from the actual statements and try to focus her attention on private citizen Gary Brooks. Those are two entities.”

The cease-and-desist order filed on behalf of Brooks alleges that former Clerk of Council Shanerika Flemings made knowingly false claims against Brooks at the height of her termination.

Jones held a news conference Oct. 5 to address questions about the order.

“Criticism can’t be something that is knowingly false and in reckless disregards of the truth,” the attorney said. “So the purpose of the cease-and-desist letter was to put both of these individuals on notice that it’s Councilman Brooks’ position that their statements are knowingly false.”

Flemings accused Brooks of racial insensitivity and disrespect, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

“I attended a dinner where Councilwoman Bowman allowed Councilman Brooks to use n*****,” Flemings previously alleged. “I gave him pushback in that moment and let him know that it wasn’t okay for him to use that word.”

Lee said Political Advocates for Independent Democracy will be filing ethical complaints against the four individuals responsible for the termination of Flemings and calling for the resignations of council members Brooks and Bowman.

