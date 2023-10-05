Getting Answers
Attorney Allison A. Jones speaks lawsuit between Councilman Gary Brooks, Shanerika Flemings

(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton and Tamer Knight
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilman Gary Brooks’ and his lawyer Attorney Allison A. Jones is opening the doors to the press to answer questions.

On Oct. 5, at 11 a.m., Attorney Jones will be opening her office alongside her client Councilman Gary Brooks to answer the press’ questions related to the lawsuit against former Clerk of City Council Shanerika Flemings and other persons.

Previously on Sept. 28, Councilman Gary Brooks retained Allison A. Jones and the law firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite to prosecute and pursue legal actions against the Shreveport former Clerk of City Council Shanerika Flemings and other persons. The lawsuit is due to what Brooks considers slanderous and defamatory actions against him.

“While I realize that I hold a public office and am, thus, subject to criticism, it is imperative that I ensure that my legal rights are protected and that my constituency understands that the recent statements made about me are false and defamatory. As such, I have retained counsel to ensure and protect my rights, including the prosecution of anyone who has made or continues to make knowingly false statements in reckless disregard for the truth and my legal rights,” says Brooks. “Simply put, my conduct has, at all times, been in accord and compliance with the equal employment laws of the City of Shreveport. Any allegation to the contrary is blatantly false and will not be tolerated. I will not be silent in the face of these false allegations.”

Previous coverage:

Clerk of Council Shanerika Fleming was fired in a 4-3 vote.

