Attorney Allison A. Jones speaks lawsuit between Councilman Gary Brooks, Shanerika Flemings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Councilman Gary Brooks’ and his lawyer Attorney Allison A. Jones is opening the doors to the press to answer questions.

On Oct. 5, at 11 a.m., Attorney Jones will be opening her office alongside her client Councilman Gary Brooks to answer the press’ questions related to the lawsuit against former Clerk of City Council Shanerika Flemings and other persons.

Previously on Sept. 28, Councilman Gary Brooks retained Allison A. Jones and the law firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite to prosecute and pursue legal actions against the Shreveport former Clerk of City Council Shanerika Flemings and other persons. The lawsuit is due to what Brooks considers slanderous and defamatory actions against him.

“While I realize that I hold a public office and am, thus, subject to criticism, it is imperative that I ensure that my legal rights are protected and that my constituency understands that the recent statements made about me are false and defamatory. As such, I have retained counsel to ensure and protect my rights, including the prosecution of anyone who has made or continues to make knowingly false statements in reckless disregard for the truth and my legal rights,” says Brooks. “Simply put, my conduct has, at all times, been in accord and compliance with the equal employment laws of the City of Shreveport. Any allegation to the contrary is blatantly false and will not be tolerated. I will not be silent in the face of these false allegations.”

Councilman Brooks did not waive his legal rights just because he holds public office. I have supervised a forensic review of the Councilman’s texts and other electronic communications by a forensic expert, and, after my consideration thereof, I am convinced that the allegations against Councilman Brooks are knowingly false, made with reckless disregard for the truth and rise to the level of slander and defamation. Ms. Flemings may be disgruntled about the termination of her employment by the City Council, however, her personal unhappiness does not give her or any other person the right to spread knowingly false, reckless, and malicious lies regarding Councilman Brooks. In fact, my consideration of the forensic information shows that prior to her employment as Clerk of the City Council, Ms. Flemings was the one who initiated a text dialogue with Councilman Brooks referencing steaks at a restaurant known as The Cub. Councilman Brooks responded with the hours and dates that The Cub was open. Nothing in that dialogue or my review indicates that Councilman Brooks engaged in unwelcome or inappropriate conduct, sexual or otherwise. It is further puzzling to me that Ms. Flemings, herself an attorney, seemingly familiar with employment laws, would wait until the termination of her employment to state otherwise. Her own texts and her “complaint” timing undermine her credibility and strongly suggest that she has made knowingly false statements in reckless disregard for the truth. Accordingly, I, on behalf of Councilman Brooks, have sent a letter to each person identified as making false statements demanding that such conduct cease and desist immediately. I, on behalf of Councilman Brooks, have further demanded that each person who has made slanderous and defamatory statements regarding Councilman Brooks preserve their own electronic communications, as based upon my review I am convinced that such communications will only act to further support Councilman Brooks claims. It is Councilman Brooks’ sincere hope that this improper conduct will stop such that he can continue to focus on the needs of his constituency and serve the needs of the City of Shreveport.

