Former Clerk of Council Shanerika Flemings accuses council of unprofessionalism, claims one member used racial slur

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shanerika Flemings’ name was trending on social media Wednesday after her speech Tuesday evening at Shreveport’s City Council meeting has gone viral.

During the meeting on Sept. 12, Flemings, former Clerk of Council, made some very alarming accusations about council members.

“I can’t help but think this termination is the result of a series of instances where I either spoke out against something I didn’t agree with or rejected invitations that I believed were inappropriate,” she stated.

During a heated exchange at the meeting, Flemings spoke out before the decision to terminate her.

“Councilwoman Bowman told me I shouldn’t do s*** for them, however, I told her I would work as hard for them as I did everyone else, and I kept my word,” she said.

Flemings was fired in a 4 to 3 vote by the council, a decision she said she didn’t see coming.

“Since the day I started, not one of my bosses has given me any sort of counseling, performance review, or verbal or written warning, yet they are moving to fire me.”

The former city employee also made some major accusations from alleged use of racial slurs to unprofessionalism by council members.

“I attended a dinner where Councilwoman Bowman allowed Councilwoman Brooks to say the word n****. I gave him push back in that moment and let him know it wasn’t okay for him to use that word,” Fleming said.

Flemings said she witnessed Councilman Brooks use a racial slur, but Councilwoman Bowman didn’t reprimand him.

“When I later questioned Councilwoman Bowman about why she remained silent, she told me he was a different kind of white guy, and she wasn’t going to say anything because she may need him later.”

During Flemings’ eight-minute speech, she went on to make several allegations against council members, including claims of inappropriate advances from Councilman Brooks and unprofessional behavior from Councilwoman Bowman.

“Multiple people have told me they’ve asked Councilwoman Bowman what her problem is with me, and her response has been ‘I just don’t like that b****’ with no explanation.”

In response, Councilwoman Bowman stated the allegations were untrue and had been orchestrated. With Flemings gone, Bowman said she believes the former clerk’s termination will benefit the City Council and the City of Shreveport.

“I think that you got a reaction of someone that is very unhappy. I think the city can move forward, a bunch of lies today that will come out in testimony,” Bowman said. “I think today is a good day. We’re going to move forward as a city.”

KSLA reached out to Councilman Brooks and Councilwoman Bowman for a response to Fleming’s allegations, and we’re still waiting to hear back.

