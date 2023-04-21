Getting Answers
Furry Friends Friday: Meet energetic Anya; free adoption for Earth Day

Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings in Anya, a loving sweet Terrier/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, who is looking for a loving active home.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings in Anya, an active and loving Terrier/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, who is looking for a loving active home.

On April 21, CPAS visits the KSLA studio with Anya, a sweet loving dog who came into the shelter very skinny. It’s unclear where she came from, but she needs a family to help show her what regular good meals are. Anya is only one year old and is looking for a loving active family who will take her on car rides, walks, and throw her some ball in the backyard.

Anya visits KSLA.
Her adoption fee is $25 and it covers her spay, microchip, and vaccinations.

On April 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Anya’s adoption fee can be waived at CPAS’ Earth Day Celebration event, Paws for a Cause. Earth Day giveaways will also be happening. When you adopt one of the shelter pets you get a free hydrangea plant.

Anya visits KSLA.
For every adoption made on this day, CPAS will plant a tree in honor of your new pet at a local dog park.

If you would like to come to the Earth Day celebration and meet Anya and other pets looking for homes, visit 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport, and for more information email kfreeman@caddo.org.

