Severe storms expected to move through on Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. A round of severe storms is expected with areas of southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana most likely to be affected. Quiet conditions return as we start off the weekend.

We’ll stay clear this evening, but clouds will fill back in later tonight. Temperatures will stay mild overnight slowly falling back through the 70s.

Friday starts off with gray skies, but quiet weather for much of the ArkLaTex. A few storms may move into areas north of I-30 toward daybreak, but the severe weather potential will be low at this time. Showers and a few storms will be most likely around and north of I-30 through midday.

As we heat into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours, new showers and storms are likely to develop from southwest Arkansas down through the Texas/Louisiana border. Theses storms may quickly become severe with all hazards possible including tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms will quickly move east across the parishes of northwest Louisiana and portions of southern Arkansas bringing a risk of severe weather through the late afternoon hours. The strongest storms should clear the eastern edges of the ArkLaTex by sunset.

Dry weather and sunshine are back on Saturday with temperatures remaining very pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. Some clouds are back on Sunday and a few showers or storms may track through portions of the ArkLaTex south of I-20 during the afternoon hours.

Early next week looks quiet with only limited shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see rain and storm chances pick up again later in the week. Temperatures will generally run in the 70s the first half of next week with morning lows primarily in the 50s.

