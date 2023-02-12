Man found shot dead on North Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex.

On Feb. 12, at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a dispatch about a shooting on the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered an adult male victim found dead outside of a duplex apartment.

Accordingly, the man was shot multiple times in the torso.

Officers are speaking to a witness, but at this time no arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

Crime news>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.