Man found shot dead on North Hearne Avenue
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex.
On Feb. 12, at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a dispatch about a shooting on the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered an adult male victim found dead outside of a duplex apartment.
Accordingly, the man was shot multiple times in the torso.
Officers are speaking to a witness, but at this time no arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified.
More updates to come as more information becomes available.
