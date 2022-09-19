Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the arrest warrant they used to charge a Charleston County detention deputy.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A former detention deputy is facing a charge of misconduct after officials said she remotely unlocked cell doors to enable inmates to assault another inmate in a different cell.

Shannon Burden was fired Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, WCSC reported. The 38-year-old was charged with misconduct in office.

The sheriff’s office said an inmate reported to staff Tuesday at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston that he had been assaulted by other inmates the previous day.

Burden remotely unlocked cell doors and allowed four inmates to enter his cell and assault him, according to the arrest warrant. The victim was then punched and kicked by the other inmates; when he tried to leave, he was forced back inside, the warrant states.

Investigators with SLED said Burden admitted to intentionally unlocking the cell doors and standing by as the inmates entered the cell. They also say she closed the victim’s cell so that he could not leave and escape the assault.

Burden told agents the victim had upset her earlier in the shift and she wanted the inmates to get him to behave.

She was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and posted bond for $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
Woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Mooringsport mayor arrested after alleged contract fraud
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school

Latest News

FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed to be released, conviction tossed
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
A day after blackout, Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico
Instacart unveils a new innovation to help groceries stores bring together the best of online...
Instacart launches grocery ‘smart cart’ feature
FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Sailor accused of igniting Navy warship puts fate in judge