Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Fiona heading for the Caribbean islands

The storm will maintain tropical storm intensity over the next 5 days
Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona(Source: NOAA)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Fiona has formed over the Atlantic and is poised to move into the Caribbean islands this weekend.

Fiona is now a moderate tropical storm but satellite images continue to indicate the storm is being sheared. This should keep the system from getting much stronger and the current forecast thinking keeps Fiona a tropical storm over the next 5 days.

Impacts are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday night before those tropical impacts push towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic into the weekend. Tropical Storm watches and warnings are expected for these areas over the next several days.

As far as the track of Fiona, the west motion is the easy part of the forecast as that’s likely to continue into the weekend. The big question comes in where does Fiona start gaining latitude and turning north a bit, is it before Hispanola or before it? That makes the difference between a stronger storm over water or a weak storm interacting with those mountains. The good news in the long range is all indications are a weakness will develop off the East Coast leading Fiona to make a gradual turn north next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
1 person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks subdivision
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty
Dewayne Watkins
Watkins found guilty of 2018 double murder
Villa Norte Apartments
SFD: Villa Norte apartment fire intentionally set
Antonio Jones, 48, goes to trial Oct. 17, facing two counts of third-degree rape for an attack...
‘Nobody is hiding nothing here’: Sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation

Latest News

Hot conditions return next week!
Tracking heat on the horizon
Hot conditions return next week!
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update
Summer returns through next week
Fall-like mornings continue, but summer is not yet over
Summer pattern next week
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update