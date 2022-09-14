Ask the Doctor
Tropical Depression #7 forms in Atlantic Ocean

Fiona is the next name on the list
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though we have fall on the brain, it’s still the heart of hurricane season and things are becoming active in the tropics again.

Tropical Depression #7 has formed and is expected to become Fiona as it nears the Caribbean.


So, where does it go? First, it has to track into the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and maybe even the Dominican Republic. This island chain is notorious for disrupting tropical systems and that usually yields a very uncertain track and intensity in the long range. By this weekend, we’re expecting the system to be moving over those Caribbean islands so we should know more by then.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

