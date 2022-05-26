Longtime downtown Shreveport restaurant celebrates 30th anniversary

Getting Answers
The Blind Tiger celebrated its 30th anniversary on May 26, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas and Jade Myers
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport is celebrating 30 years in business.

On Thursday, May 26, the owners and staff members will celebrate with a giant birthday cake. The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) says back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, a different restaurant occupied the place where The Blind Tiger is now (120 Texas St.).

“This was during a time when an area known as Shreve Square was cooking, it ‘the’ place for live music and late night fun. By the early 1990s, the era of the square was over and the restaurant space became vacant. Downtown was sad,” said Liz Swaine, director of DDA.

Then in 1992, the former Chelsea’s was purchased and the spot was reopened as The Blind Tiger. The current owners, Rick Sloan and Glenn Brannan, who were employees back in ‘92, gradually honed their menu, hired more staff members, and developed The Blind Tiger into a go-to location for Shreveport.

The DDA says since opening, The Blind Tiger has served more than 4 million shrimp, 2 million catfish filets, 150,000 Cajun Sampler plates, 135,000 gallons of gumbo, 145,000 gallons of étouffée, 100,000 pieces of cornbread, 45,000 orders of bread pudding, 400,000 16oz specialty drinks in mason jars, and 40,000 t-shirts.

Jeff and Amy Douzat of Lake Charles had their first date at The Blind Tiger, and just celebrated their 5th anniversary. They of course returned to the restaurant for the special occasion.

“I still love my job, and if you love your job, you never have to work a day in your life,” said Brannan.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

