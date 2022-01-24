Supporting New Orleans culture bearers: Faubourg Brewery partners with Mardi Gras Indians

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Business owners and city leaders recognized the importance of local iconic New Orleans artists, known as culture bearers, specifically the Mardi Gras Indians. Now they are looking at ways to continue supporting them today and for years to come.

“Without these cultural bearers continuing to build and maintain this tradition, there is no carnival,” said Gayle Benson, owner of Faubourg Brewery, the city’s oldest brewery. And in the spirit of carnival, Faubourg is partnering with the Mardi Gras Indian Council to celebrate the legacy and heritage of culture bearers for the 2022 Carnival Season.

“The City of New Orleans, 300-year-old-plus, is rooted and grounded in its culture and that alignment with this city being the most Afrocentric city in the United States of America,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

For the first time in the city’s history, through grants and reallocated hospitality tax dollars, nearly $150,000 is going directly toward the Mardi Gras Indians. In addition, the brewery is putting up proceeds from a special edition lager and a commemorative 2022 Mardi Gras poster directly to the Indians.

“We are thrilled to welcome millions of visitors to our city every year to celebrate carnival and the true spirit of Mardi Gras lives in our neighborhoods beyond the parade route,” said Benson.

+ Submit your Carnival 2022 photos here

And as the city prepares to welcome visitors, part of that cultural preservation starts with public health.

“It’s a testament to the civic trust that our residents have displayed over the past two years fighting COVID-19 and we’re only at a place to have Mardi Gras because of how we responded to that challenge,” said Cantrell. “And demonstrated over and over again how resilient our people are that speaks to the culture of the City of New Orleans.”

Cantrell said ensuring the city’s culture remains for years to come is part of her administration’s focus. And celebrating them is a win for the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.