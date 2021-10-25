Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

$45k in cash stolen from someone’s coat at Margaritaville Casino; suspect wanted

The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in...
The man pictured above is accused of stealing someone's coat from the Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, La. The coat reportedly contained $45,000 in cash.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of stealing someone’s coat... which had $45,000 in the pockets.

Police say on Aug. 21, the suspected thief met the victim at the front desk of the Margaritaville Casino, then went to the victim’s room. The suspect was later seen on surveillance video leaving the room wearing the victim’s coat. Police say the coat contained $45,000 in one of the pockets.

Officials are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., 51
Shooting kills man, puts another in hospital & lands yet another in jail
Caddo Parish issues first marriage license to same-sex couple
(Source: Arkansas State Police)
Police kill driver when he shoots at 2 officers during a traffic stop
Missing Lakeview 6-year-old Clara Favret was found in 'good condition,' New Orleans police said...
Missing Lakeview child has been found safe, NOPD says
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Mooretown shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought

Latest News

Used car industry not immune to nationwide supply chain issues
A shooting was reported on Arkansas Street on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Teen reportedly shot, found on Arkansas Avenue
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday
A Comcast outage on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 is affecting more than 2,500 customers in the...
2,500+ residents affected by Comcast outage in Shreveport