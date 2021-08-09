6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Half a dozen people were recently cited by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in an underage alcohol sales sting.

The sheriff’s office says of the businesses they checked on Aug. 5, 25 followed the law.

The following employees were issued a summons for allegedly selling alcohol to someone under 21:

Cynthia Perkins, 29, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 U.S. Hwy. 79, Greenwood: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense

Joshua Bowers, 19, The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense, and no ABO

Ivy Dale, 19, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense, and no ABO card

Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville: unlawful sales to persons under 21, second offense

Linda Ortiz, 21, Stonewall Beverage, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense, and no ABO card

Mahmaud Shawakha, 34, Cliff’s Country Corner, 127 North Main St., Shreveport: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense

The following businesses were checked and followed the law, the sheriff’s office says:

Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport

Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport

Daiquiri Express. 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport

CEFCO, 5875 North Market Street, Shreveport

Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport

Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport

Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport

Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City

Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian

JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian

7 & 7 Food Store, 923 South Pine Street, Vivian

E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine Street, Vivian

Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine Street, Vivian

Magnolia Clubhouse, 22300 LA Hwy. 1, Rodessa

Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Ida

Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport

First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville

S & A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville

Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville

The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville

Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, Keithville

Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood

Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood

Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood

