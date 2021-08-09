6 cited in underage alcohol sales sting in Caddo Parish
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Half a dozen people were recently cited by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in an underage alcohol sales sting.
The sheriff’s office says of the businesses they checked on Aug. 5, 25 followed the law.
The following employees were issued a summons for allegedly selling alcohol to someone under 21:
- Cynthia Perkins, 29, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 U.S. Hwy. 79, Greenwood: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense
- Joshua Bowers, 19, The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense, and no ABO
- Ivy Dale, 19, E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense, and no ABO card
- Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville: unlawful sales to persons under 21, second offense
- Linda Ortiz, 21, Stonewall Beverage, 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense, and no ABO card
- Mahmaud Shawakha, 34, Cliff’s Country Corner, 127 North Main St., Shreveport: unlawful sales to persons under 21, first offense
The following businesses were checked and followed the law, the sheriff’s office says:
- Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport
- Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport
- Daiquiri Express. 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport
- CEFCO, 5875 North Market Street, Shreveport
- Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport
- Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport
- Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport
- Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City
- Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian
- JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian
- 7 & 7 Food Store, 923 South Pine Street, Vivian
- E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine Street, Vivian
- Dub’s Texaco, 120 South Pine Street, Vivian
- Magnolia Clubhouse, 22300 LA Hwy. 1, Rodessa
- Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Ida
- Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport
- First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
- Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville
- S & A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville
- Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville
- The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville
- Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, Keithville
- Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood
- Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood
- Cowhands Saloon, 11623 Hwy. 80, Greenwood
