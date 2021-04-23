Report: Wife of missing crewmember sues owners of Seacor Power for $25 million

Report: Wife of missing crewmember sues owners of Seacor Power for $25 million
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
By Bria Gremillion | April 23, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 8:38 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wife of a crewmember who was aboard a commercial lift boat when it capsized in the Gulf of Mexico April 13 has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the owners of the ship.

According to NBC News, Hannah Daspit, the surviving spouse of Dylan Daspit, who is presumed dead after the Seacor Power capsized near Port Fourchon, alleges that the ship owners are responsible for gross negligence and violations of federal maritime law.

RELATED: Cajun Navy finds Seacor Power debris 60 miles from crash site

Daspit filed suit in Texas on Wednesday.

The suit alleges that when the vessel sailed on April 13, the National Weather Service “was already warning of tropical storm-force winds accompanied by suddenly higher waves in the Gulf.”

Of the original 19 crew members, six were rescued alive and 13 were initially unaccounted for. In the hours and days after the disaster, 5 bodies were recovered.

RELATED STORIES:

The Coast Guard called off its search in the Gulf of Mexico Monday, but divers continued and found a sixth body on Tuesday.

Seven people remained missing on Thursday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.