One dead after house fire in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was found dead in her home on Englemeade Drive by her son just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.
According to the son, he went to his mother’s home to check on her and found her dead in the kitchen area.
As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown. According to officials, the fire appeared to burn itself out and only embers remained.
Fire investigators are on the scene and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.
