Gov. Hutchinson addresses rare winter storm in message to citizens

“As disruptive as this storm has been, it also produced beautiful sights and sounds that we don’t often enjoy in Arkansas. There is something special about the beauty of snow-covered hills and trees. The paved streets have been empty; the traffic is on hills all over the state, and we see our kids – the young ones and the adult ones as well – slide down hills on red Flexible Flyers and brown cardboard boxes. This rare winter storm soon will be history, and I know it has caused a hardship for many, but I hope that it has produced some warm memories as well,” Gov. Hutchinson said.