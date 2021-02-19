Gov. Hutchinson addresses rare winter storm in message to citizens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed citizens Friday, Feb. 19 after a week’s worth of rare winter weather.
Gov. Hutchinson says with eight days still left in February, this is already the third snowiest month Little Rock has ever seen since recordkeeping began in the 1800s. The storm was almost one of the most severe the state has ever seen.
Snow and freezing temperatures forced utility companies to conduct rolling power outages to reduce strain on the state’s energy system. Also, low pressure in a supply line cut off natural gas service to 2,300 resident of Pea Ridge, leaving many without heat.
Gov. Hutchinson says this record-breaking storm shows how states depend upon each other in times of crisis. Arkansas was among one of more than a dozen states that endured below freezing temperatures the week of Feb. 15.
Many power companies, including Entergy, SWEPCO, and others, encouraged customers to conserve electricity.
Peter Main, a spokesman for SWEPCO, said, “What we do in Arkansas helps other states, and what folks do in North Dakota helps Arkansas. It’s a matter of small adjustments by each individual.”
Gov. Hutchinson says Gurdon received the most snow of anywhere else in Arkansas, coming in at 21″. Fayetteville also set a record with a low temp of -20°. Little Rock’s 15″ of snow tied a record set back in 1918.
Gov. Hutchinson also expresses his gratefulness to the utility crews and first responders who have worked long, hard hours during this storm.
“As disruptive as this storm has been, it also produced beautiful sights and sounds that we don’t often enjoy in Arkansas. There is something special about the beauty of snow-covered hills and trees. The paved streets have been empty; the traffic is on hills all over the state, and we see our kids – the young ones and the adult ones as well – slide down hills on red Flexible Flyers and brown cardboard boxes. This rare winter storm soon will be history, and I know it has caused a hardship for many, but I hope that it has produced some warm memories as well,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.