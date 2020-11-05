2020 Hurricane Season: A look at the long list of broken records

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The 2020 hurricane season will go down as the most active season in recorded history with those records dating back to 1850.
Now technically we are currently tied with 2005 as Eta is the 28th named storm of the season but a few weeks still remain in hurricane season and the 29th storm is probably not too far away.
Just because it was a hyperactive season, that doesn’t always mean it was a bad season but unfortunately the activity this year coincided with a landfalling storm pattern. A total of 11 named storms made landfall in the United States this year which is the most on record. Out of those 11 named storms, seven of which were hurricanes tying 1886 and 1985 for the most hurricane landfalls in a single season.
Louisiana certainly wasn’t left out of the mix this year as the seven storm cones we found ourselves in led to five landfalling storms. Five storms making landfall along the coast of a single state in one season is a first. Even larger coastal states like Florida or Texas have never seen five storm landfalls in one season.
Out of the five storm landfall, three of them were hurricanes with hurricanes Laura and Zeta being the most memorable ones. Laura was the strongest hurricane to strike Louisiana since the Last Island hurricane in 1856 which hit at the same intensity. Then Zeta just a short week ago came in as the strongest hurricane to impact Louisiana so late in the season.
What a year it has been and hopefully what a year it was. I’d hope we can put all of this in the past tense very soon as hurricane season officially ends November 30.
