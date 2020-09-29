Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town hosts child car seat safety day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — On Saturday, Sept, 26, the Louisiana Safety Commission teamed up with Louisiana State Police Troop G to inform parents and guardians about car seat safety.
The safety seat check was held at the Sheriff’s Safety Town on Jewella Avenue. Safety Coordinator Shelly Barrett says it’s critical that parents have the right car seat.
“Parents need to model safety if they show their children how to be safe, being in the right car seat, learning how to use seatbelts then those kids will be able to maintain safety themselves”
In Louisiana, 9 out of 10 car seats are not correctly installed.
There are at least four types of car seats: rear-facing, forward-facing, seats that can do both and booster seats.
Kevin Rigsby says the safety seat check held at the sheriff’s safety town event, is proven to help ensure families are equipped with the right seat for their child.
“Studies have shown that after attending an event like this or going to an appointment that infants are 71 percent safer and toddlers are up to 54 percent safer while traveling the roads”
There are other places in the ArkLaTex where families can get their car seats checked anytime.
