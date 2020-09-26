Dozens Unify through fitness and fun amid the pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each year in June a non-profit group called United Through Fitness hosts a fitness event at Clyde Fant Park. Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic it was postponed for several months.
The 2nd annual United Through Fitness Festival was held at Shreveport Riverview Park today. The festival featured music, food and a run. Dozens ran in the 5k, 2k and on an obstacle course.
Shannon Pillows, founder of United Through Fitness says it’s important for the community to know that unity is key.
“We are better together, we definitely have one common goal, you have to be a healthy individual to enjoy life, so why not unify in that common goal," said Pillows.
Sherika Pillows and her husband Shannon started this event to help bring awareness to physical health, mental health and overall wellness.
“We try our best to give examples of how to live, exercise workouts, anything that can help individuals as far as living a healthy lifestyle is concerned”, said Sherika Pillows.
