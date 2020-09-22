‘Bricks 4 Kidz’ uses innovative ways to teach

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sci-Port Discovery center has a new program for kids called Bricks 4 Kidz.
Classes are held from 10 a.m .to 11 a.m. every Wednesday morning. The program teaches kids Kindergarten through 6th grade how to build with Legos using motorized models.
At the conclusion of the class, students are paired up in groups to complete a custom-designed lego model kit.
Eric McFarland, an instructor with Bricks 4 Kidz says hands-on learning helps keep kids motivated to learn something new. He adds students learn how problem solve, while also expressing creativity.
“They get to learn they get to build, and they can take those things and use them in their school classrooms or at home, anywhere they can, it’s a great experience for everybody.”
The motto for Bricks4kidz: we learn, we build, we play.
“Kids will remember things that you tell them, but if they actually get to build it and put their hands on it they will remember those facts about the brown pelican."
For more information on how to sign up for the lab, go to Bricks4kidz.com.
