Clean out your freezer for Hunger Action Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - September is National Hunger Action Month. The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is partnering with Hunters for the Hungry to end hunger.
Hunters for the Hungry is a local organization started in 1994 by a group of hunters with a mission to make a difference in the community by providing unused food sources to help combat hunger.
In an effort to defeat hunger, Hunters for the Hungry is hosting a clean out your freezer day on Sunday, September 20. The Hunters for the Hungry are accepting donations at 11 drop-off locations across Louisiana. You can find the drop-off locations by visiting, cleanoutyourfreezer.com, and click on “Freezer Day.”
Donations are being accepted in the ArkLaTex at Minden Floral, 802 Homer Road, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
“This year we are kind of expanding it out where if you have anything there that’s taking up space that you want to make room for we’ll take those donations if they’re properly packaged,” said Gene Haynes, community relations coordinator at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Haynes says each year they rely on food drives to provide food for those in need. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic they lost more than 100,000 pounds of anticipated food donations.
“That’s about 140,000 pounds in food drive donations that we are not going to realize this year, so it’s very important that we let people know, that we really need to have food drives, and it’s ok, and we will accept those donations,” said Haynes.
The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana collected food with Hunters for the Hungry during the week of September 15 through September 19.
