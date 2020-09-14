COVID-19 pandemic redefines school counselors’ roles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Over the past six months, COVID-19 has changed or impacted every aspect of life for millions, including the roles of many school counselors in Louisiana.
According to the American School Counselors Association, the days of school counselors sitting in their offices making schedule changes is a thing of the past. Since the pandemic, school counselors throughout the state are finding new innovative ways to improve the student experience with hybrid learning.
Kesha Simmons, president-elect of the Louisiana School Counselors Association, said one of the biggest areas of growth since the pandemic is the compassion shown between parents, teachers and students during the ever-changing ways of learning.
“We are hopeful that we see both parents and teachers, both sides now see what other has been going through for so long with the virtual learning, parents have developed more compassion toward teachers.”
Simmons commended parents and teachers for stepping up and adapting to the changes with the hybrid model of learning.
"Educators have longed for parents and teachers talking and communicating and forming a partnership to move in the right direction for students.”
