Gov. Edwards announces Phase III reopening plan for bars,restaurants

BOSSIER CITY City, La. (KSLA) — There are some changes throughout Louisiana when it comes to the reopening the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced plans and guidelines for reopening bars, nursing homes and restaurants.
Under the Phase III guidelines, bars are restricted to a capacity of 25% while restaurants are restricted to a 75% capacity.
Cezar Carroll, the restaurant general manager at Ralph and Kacoo’s in Bossier City, said the Phase III plans don’t really change anything in terms of the economic impact. If anything, he said, it helps business boom.
”The only thing it affects is just closing and alcohol sales”
Under the new guidelines, bars are required to stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m.
Ralph and Kacoo’s is an iconic restaurant that has been a staple in the community for more than three decades.
Due to COVID-19, the business had to make some changes to ensure the safety of its customers.
Sandy Branch traveled in from North Carolina to take in the Ralph and Kacoo’s experience.
She came to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Shreveport chapter of Sigma Rho Omega.
“I’m grateful and I’m not going to let this stop us from being able to live life; we’re going to do it safely”, Branch said.
