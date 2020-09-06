Cajun Navy supply drive to help Southwest La. Hurricane Laura victims

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Just over a week ago, parts of Southwest Louisiana were devastated by Hurricane Laura. The Cajun Navy stepped in to help by partnering with the Bossier Farmers Market to host a supply drive to help victims impacted by Hurricane Laura.
The Cajun Navy specializes in getting supplies to families impacted by natural disasters. Following the Bossier Farmers Market on Saturday, September 5, volunteers and members of the Cajun Navy took items from the supply drive to Lake Charles.
Some of the items donated included baby wipes, water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, pet food, and first aid kits.
“The need is there. People are there trying to help, and since the whole disaster went down, my inbox has been insane with people saying, ’Hey, I got a weekend off, I got a chainsaw. What can we do? How can we help?’” said Jessy Gillespie.
Gillespie is a board member with the Cajun Navy. She says it’s amazing how the community showed its outpouring of support during such a time of chaos.
“It’s overwhelming just to see everything that’s happened in the past couple of weeks, or past couple of months, and then to look at the last week, and people just opening up and just saying this is what I can do,” said Gillespie.
