South Highlands neighborhood clean up damage from Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some residents are still cleaning up the remnants left behind from Hurricane Laura.
Sylvia Goodman was inside of her home during the storm on Thursday, August 27. She says she is thankful no one was seriously injured.
“We were just lucky that the tree missed the house because it didn’t miss house but by just a few feet,” said Goodman.
Goodman has lived in the South Highlands community for more than 30 years.
She says there were some major concerns leading up to the arrival of Hurricane Laura, and she says in all the time she has lived in this community, there has never been storm damage to this extent.
“It did a lot of damage to structures, the brick wall, the gate, and the fence between my yard and my neighbor’s yard,” said Goodman.
Goodman says she is thankful her roof was spared from damage this time around.
“We had just had a minor repair on our roof, so we are very thankful that we didn’t have damage to the roof and the house itself,” said Goodman.
Goodman lost power, like many other residents across Shreveport. According to SWEPCO’s power outage map, Hurricane Laura caused power outages to over 30,000 customers in Caddo Parish.
“We’ve had some food loss; we’ve had to move stuff out of our freezer and refrigerator, and we’ve had water dripping, so we’ve had a mess to clean up,” said Goodman.
According to SWEPCO’S website, over 3,000 workers are assisting with damage assessment and providing help in restoring power to its customers across Northwest and Central Louisiana.
For more information on cooling centers and other resources, you are urged to call 211 or 1-866-698-6155.
