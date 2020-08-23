Youth Without Expectations Back to School Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of residents are now ready for the start of the school year thanks to the help from Youth Without Limitations. Youth Without Limitations held its annual back-to-school giveaway on Saturday morning, but this year is a little different due to the global pandemic.
Youth Without Limitations gave out more than 300 backpacks full of school supplies. Last year, families would be able to go inside the community center for supplies, but due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, families drove up for supplies this year.
Dean Skylar, organizer of Youth Without Limitations, says she started this supply drive last year to help families that can’t afford to buy school supplies and she says this year it is needed more than ever.
“It feels really good because I feel like it is always important to give back to the community because are who control the community, they are who is going to grow up and really make a change in this world, so we need to feed back into them,” said Skylar.
Lisa Cronin, Ceo of Common Ground, says it warms her heart to know they are making a positive impact on so many lives.
“In the last five months we have given out more than 300, 000 pounds of food to over 2,000 families, we’re proud we have been able to help folks this way. We’re uniquely set up here so we can do the food that way, but it also made a great place to hand out school supplies today,” said Cronin.
